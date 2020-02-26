AirAsia Thailand completes IOSA audit

BANGKOK, 26 February 2020: AirAsia Thailand has completed its Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) of the International Air Transportation Association.

AirAsia Thailand is the sixth airline in AirAsia Group to become IOSA registered following AirAsia X Thailand in December 2018, AirAsia Philippines in November 2018, AirAsia Malaysia in September 2018, AirAsia Indonesia in August 2018 and AirAsia X (Malaysia) in 2015.

The IOSA registration process covers eight key areas; corporate organisation and management systems, flight operations, operational control – flight dispatch, aircraft engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground handling, cargo operations and operational security.

AirAsia Thailand CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya, commented that gaining IOSA certification affirmed the commitment to safety in all of its operations.

” This validation is a reward to all who were involved and will go a long way to strengthen further the confidence of our passengers” Santisuk added.

The IOSA, or Operational Safety Audit, is carried out by IATA, a globally recognised inspection and evaluation agency of the operation, management and standards of aviation businesses.