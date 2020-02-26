Changi passenger traffic slips

SINGAPORE, 26 February 2020; Singapore Changi Airport’s latest data shows passengers movements dropped by 25% during the first half of February.

Despite the first signs of the Covid-19 showing up in late January, Changi Airport handled 5.95 million passenger movements for the entire month, an increase of 5.2% compared to the same period last year.

Aircraft movements rose by 2.2% to 33,400 landings and takeoffs, while airfreight throughput declined 8.4% to 157,000 tonnes for the month.

Passenger movements for January saw growth in all regions. This was contributed by travel around the Chinese New Year which fell on 25 January this year, compared to 5 February in 2019.

However, for the first two weeks of February, passenger movements at Changi Airport fell by more than 25%, while traffic between Singapore and China declined by more than 85% year-on-year. The impact was amplified by the Lunar New Year travel peak which occurred in February last year.

By 14 February, the airport handled 40 weekly services to fewer than 10 cities in mainland China, a decrease of 90% from around 400 weekly services linking Singapore to 36 Chinese destinations previously.

Changi highlights*

New Restaurants & Stores: In the transit areas, three new F&B outlets – Archipelago Bar & Mango Tree Kitchen, Jamie’s Deli and Pontian Wanton Noodle have all opened their first Changi stores in T1. At T3, Fragrance Bak Kwa and Guardian are open.

In Terminal 1: Bakery Cuisine’s Triplets, offering healthy sandwiches, salads and soup, as well as Anjappar Kailash Parbat, serving foods of the famed Chettiars, have opened.

In Terminal 3: Fashion jewellery brand Chomel and Seeds of Joy, selling a variety of fruit and nut mixes, have commenced operations. At T3’s Basement 2, Play! by KinderPlay, the first indoor themed playground in Asia featuring characters from Cartoon Network’s Ben 10 and The Powerpuff Girls, is now open.

To support the shops and restaurants during the current situation, CAG is offering various promotions. These include all-day, three-hour free parking at both Changi Airport and Jewel[1] with a qualifying SGD10 minimum spend.

From 28 February to 1 March 2020, Changi Rewards members enjoy an additional 7x points on purchases, while from 6 March, weekend visitors can redeem SGD5 on the Changi gift card with SGD50 spend or an SGD10 Changi gift card with SGD100 spend with Mastercard.

At Jewel Changi Airport, visitors can enjoy free Canopy Park[2] access and 50% off admission to attractions[3] at Canopy Park as well as Changi Experience Studio from 27 February 2020. With a minimum spend of SGD10 in a single receipt, visitors can redeem free three-hour parking.

Terms and conditions apply for these promotions. Details can be found at https://greatdeals.changiairport.com.

*For the period 1 January to 15 February 2020

[1]Receipts from Jewel qualify for free parking at T1/ Jewel car park (B3 to B5) only

[2]Admission to Canopy Park includes: Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls, Petal Garden, Topiary Walk

[3]Attractions include: Canopy Bridge, Hedge Maze, Mirror Maze, Manulife Sky Nets