OTA launches Market Insight at ITB

SINGAPORE, 27 February 2020: OTA Insight, a cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, will launch Market Insight, at the ITB Berlin, 4 to 8 March.

The new predictive market intelligence technology captures hotel booking intent in real-time and employs AI-powered technology to deliver location-specific and segmented demand insights.

“The way we’ve been looking at data to gauge booking demand all these years has been quite limited,” said OTA Insight CEO Sean Fitzpatrick. “Hotels have traditionally based revenue decisions primarily on OTB data, which provides some indicators on the potential for future demand, but in reality, it’s only part of the picture.”

In an industry-first, Market Insight’s new breakthrough technology is built to tap into billions of carefully weighted data-points from multiple top-of-funnel data sources, ranging from hotel web searches, online reviews, flight data, events, holidays, alternative lodging inventory data to weather forecasts.

“From our extensive research and development efforts, some incredible insights have already come to light, and we have been able to draw some clear correlations between a range of data sources which highlight booking intent and their effect on demand, so we’re excited to be able to bring an early preview of the concept to ITB,” said Fitzpatrick.

This new real-time market intelligence technology will make it easier and faster for hotels to uncover revenue opportunities ahead of the competition and allow commercial teams to align budgets and campaigns with one clear view on future market demand.

Hoteliers are invited to register to be one of the first to see the future of hotel market intelligence at ITB at Stand 112b, Hall 10.1.