AHS names Chiang Mai GM

BANGKOK, 4 February 2020: Absolute Hotel Services has named Chutima Kaewta-Fortescue as general manager at U Nimman Chiang Mai and Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai in Thailand.

She comes with 30 years of experience in the country hospitality trade.

In the announcement made Monday senior vice president – operations Asia, Frank Clovyn said: “I am confident that under her excellent leadership, these two properties will easily live up to the brand’s standard and provide unique services which go far beyond our guests’ expectations.”

Chutima joined Absolute Hotel Services Group in 2010 as general manager at U Inchantree Kanchanaburi, Eastin Hotel Makkasan Bangkok and U Sukhumvit Bangkok.

Following a brief sabbatical, during which time she was managing her own consultancy company assisting non-branded properties with their operations, Chutima returned to Absolute Hotel Services Group in 2019 to take on the role of quality assurance director before taking on her latest posting in Chiang Mai.

Absolute Hotel Services is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand with regional offices in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and Europe.

Its brands include U Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences and Eastin Easy.