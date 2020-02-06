Swiss- Belhotel expands in Indonesia

HONG KONG, 6 February 2020: Swiss-Belhotel International reports a pipeline of 12 hotel properties in Indonesia due open by 2022.

The latest additions in four brands from two to four-star will give the group 84 properties in the country.

The expansion will focus on destinations such as Cilegon, Bali, Surabaya and Jakarta.

Nine of the new properties will open this year: the 115-room Swiss-Belexpress Cilegon; the 163-room Swiss-Belhotel Arjuna, Legian, Bali; the 88-room Swiss-Belhotel Cendrawasih Biak; the 227-room Swiss-Belhotel Darmo Surabaya; the 316-room Swiss-Belhotel Kelapa Gading, Jakarta; the 252-room Swiss-Belhotel Solo; the 138-room Swiss-Belinn Cikarang; the 95-room Zest Parang Raja Solo; and the four-star The Gamat Bay, Bali (53 rooms).

The 118-room Zest Ambon will open in 2021, followed by the 239-room Swiss-Belhotel Puri Indah Jakarta and the 269-room Swiss-Belhotel Purwokerto in 2022.