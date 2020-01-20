Thailand gears up Indian promotions

NEW DELHI, India, 20 January 2020: Thailand’s travel industry mustered 82 exhibitors for the annual South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2020 held earlier this month in New Delhi.

Last year Thailand sent a delegation of 70 exhibitors to SATTE.

By category, the turnout comprised of 36 hotels and resorts, 29 tour operators, four airlines and 13 others (theme park, water park, floating markets and cabaret shows).

Thailand at SATTE 2020. From left: Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific. (2nd left); Vichit Prakobgosol, TAT Board of Directors (3rd left); Thosaphorn Sirisamphan, Chairman of TAT’s Board of Directors (4th left); Phongsaward Guyaroonsuith, TAT Board of Directors (4th right); Somradee Chitchong, TAT Deputy Governor for Administration (2nd right); Klissada Ratanapruk, Executive Director for ASEAN, South Asia and the South Pacific Region (right).

This was Thailand’s 12th year of participation in SATTE that attracted around 50,000 trade visitors.

TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya noted that “the World Tourism Organisation is projecting 25 million outbound Indian travellers this year.

“We are very happy to see Thailand remaining one of the most popular destinations, thanks to short travelling distances, value for money, great products to suit all demographic customer segments and, of course, our long-standing reputation for friendliness and hospitality.”

In 2018, Thailand welcomed 1,596,772 Indian visitors, up 12.83% over 2017.

In January-November 2019, the kingdom hosted 1,806,516 Indian visitors and is expecting to see more than 1,900,000 visitors when the final figures are released. Earnings are estimated at THB84 billion (+ 27%).

Most Indian tourists visit Bangkok and Pattaya (Chon Buri), but more are now visiting Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui (Surat Thani) and Krabi. Travel for other special-interest purposes; such as film-making, MICE and weddings/honeymoons is also on the increase.

Indians are eligible visa-on-arrival facilities at Thailand’s international checkpoints while the Immigration Department is planning to introduce online visas for Indian citizens this year, but has not given a clearer indication on the exact launch dates.

(Source: TAT)