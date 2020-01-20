Avani expands in South Thailand

BANGKOK, 20 January 2020: Avani Hotels & Resorts has opened Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi in Thailand’s southern coastal resort town of Krabi according to the group’s latest media update.

It will be followed with the opening of Avani+ Koh Lanta Resort later in the year the group reports.

Centrally located in Krabi town, a five-minute walk from Railay beach, Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort is also close to Ao Nang bay’s cafes and bars, as well as the popular Ao Nang Night Market.

The transfer from Krabi International Airport takes 35 minutes by car.

In addition to its 178 rooms and villas, the property features an elevated swimming pool along with a gym, indoor and outdoor playgrounds for children and five dining venues.

Krabi is recognised for its quality beaches on the mainland and 200 islands off-shore famous for yachting, sailing excursions, canoe expeditions and scuba diving.

Avani Hotels & Resorts currently operates over 30 properties in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and

Europe. It recently opened properties in both Cambodia and the Republic of Korea and has in the pipeline new properties under development in South Korea, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Oman.

The opening rates at the Krabi hotel start at THB2,900++ (USD95.26) with breakfast according to the media release. However, a check of the website flagged the Avani Limited Flash Sale rate of THB3,954.72 (USD129.62) including service and tax and breakfast for two. It displays a best rate guarantee tick, and a search of popular booking sites suggests the group is strictly adhering to a policy that offers the lowest rates on its website. Booking.com’s best offer at the resort is USD150 with breakfast and including tax and service, while the same deal on Agoda costs USD147.