Emirates boosts Bali flights

DENPASAR, Bali, 20 January 2020: Emirates will increase flights to Bali effective 1 June to tap seasonal demand for holiday bookings during the summer months June to September.

The peak season for Bali’s tourism industry runs from July through to the end of August; busy months when hotel rates are high, and Bali’s weather is almost perfect with low rainfall and sunny blue skies.

For more affordable prices and fewer tourists on the beach, try April to June and September to October when there are more bargains on offer on popular booking sites.

According to Airlineroute timetable information Emirates will bump up its daily flights out of its home-base Dubai from two to three with the additional service, EK368/369, will be operated by three-class 777-300ER.

The three daily flights to Bali have departure times of 0205, 0910 and 2320 from Dubai. Out of Denpasar, the return leg flights depart at 0005, 1400 and 1950. All the flights connect with services to and from Europe.

Bali hotel rates spike in the summer, and for a stay at a five-star resort such as Six Senses, Hotel.com quotes a July rate of USD522.84 a night inclusive of tax and fees, while the Bulgari Resort’s starting rate is USD849.

Meanwhile, Emirates plans to increase its Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan service also on a seasonal basis, from seven to 10 weekly.

The additional three weekly flights will be served by a three-class 777-300ER, from 5 June to 16 August.

