Japan’s tourism breaks record

TOKYO, 8 January 2020: Japan enjoyed its highest foreign visitor numbers on record, rounding off a 10-year period of growth in the nation’s tourism sector, with 32.5 million international travellers.

Visitors also increasingly chose to travel with a JR Pass as pass sales doubled over the course of the year.

Foreign visitors to Japan peaked at 2.3 million in September 2019, up 5.2%, the highest monthly count while the year closed with 32.5 million visitors.

In 2019, Japan welcomed 3% more train passengers than in 2018, reaching 25.6 million train travellers.

Japan carried 4.5 million more rail passengers per year than Germany’s railways despite having 28,000 fewer rail routes.

Japan targets 40 million overseas visitors during 2020, with visits are expected to peak during the Tokyo Olympics.

This year will also see the launch of the N700S Shinkansen trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen line between Tokyo and Osaka. The N700S class is the first upgraded bullet train rolling stock to be introduced in 13 years and has the potential to reach speeds of 360km/h.

A new station is to be opened on Tokyo’s Yamanote line to serve the events taking place in the Tokyo Bay area during the Olympics. Takanawa Gateway station will be the first new stop on the Yamanote line for 48 years.

The Tokyo Olympics will also play host to 100 autonomous vehicles, planned to be in operation around the new station and the Olympic venues. These self-driving cars will be provided by national automakers Nissan and Toyota.

(SOURCE JRailPass.com)