Lufthansa flies A380 to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 8 January 2020: Lufthansa Group is adding more seats on its popular Frankfurt-Bangkok route by deploying the Airbus A380 for the third winter season in a row ending this March.

Despite the increase in seat capacity, fares this month are higher than Star Alliance partner Thai Airways International that sells a roundtrip to Frankfurt at THB30,955 compared with THB36,294 on Lufthansa.

Last year, 800.000 passengers travelled on Lufthansa Group flights between the two countries spread out over member airlines Austrian, Swiss, Eurowings and Lufthansa. Together they offer 31 weekly flights between Thailand and Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich and Munich.

Lufthansa initially increased capacity by going from the Boeing 747-400 to the Airbus A380 during the 2017/18 winter schedule. This is the third season Lufthansa is operating an A380 on the Frankfurt-Bangkok route.