Green award for Phi Phi property

PHUKET, 28 January 2020: Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort is the first property in South Thailand’s Krabi province to receive a Gold Level Green Hotel Award.

Certified by Thailand’s Department of Environmental Quality Promotion (DEQP), under the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources & Environment, the Green Hotel Awards are in their 12th year presented in three categories Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort won a gold award for its success in waste management, product sourcing, recycling and community programmes.

Last year, Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort won three “three leaves” under the Green Leaf Foundation, while the Thai Hotels Association designated it a “plastic-free resort”.

One the resort’s projects established the Marine Discovery Centre that offers guests an opportunity to participate in coral planting in an underwater nursery led by resident marine biologist, Kasama “Bom” Nualsri, who previously worked for Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife & Plant Conservation, and the Department of Marine & Coastal Resources.