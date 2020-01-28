HANOI, 28 January 2020: A culture and tourism week in Hanoi and Bac Ninh province, 6 to 8 March, will mark the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi, the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.

The tourism week will feature an art programme entitled ‘Visiting the Land of Quan Ho (love duet singing), a book exhibition on the province’s study traditions, water puppetry performances, and a volleyball tournament.

Visitors to the event can enjoy traditional dishes of the province, which will be on offer during the food festival or join a free bus tour to nearby tourist attractions.

Meanwhile in Hanoi during the week, an arts programme will be hosted titled ‘Thanh Long Spirit’; an exhibition introducing festival, cuisine and traditional crafts in Bac Ninh Province; a display of Dong Ho folk paintings, and water puppetry performances.

The culture and tourism week aims to bring the land, people and culture of Bac Ninh closer to Hanoi City’s residents.

