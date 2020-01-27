Park Group hires GM

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2020: Grand Park City Hall, the flagship property of Park Hotel Group, has named Jeane Lim as general manager.

Before her appointment at Grand Park City Hall, she was the general manager of Park Royal on Pickering.

Having worked for various five-star properties, over the last 30 years her assignment at the Grand Park City Hall, is to position Grand Park City Hall as a leading luxury hotel address. Rates start at USD242 a night on Agoda.com.

Grand Park City Hall is the flagship hotel of Park Hotel Group, occupying a prime location on Coleman Street Marina Bay. It comprises of 343 rooms on 10 floors of the City Hall Square, a three-storey mixed lifestyle development.