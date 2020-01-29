A word to the wise on China travel

JAKARTA, 29 January 2020: Indonesia’s foreign ministry has issued a travel advisory late Monday that warns Indonesian to reconsider their plan to visit China following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Antara news agency quoted the ministry’s spokesperson, Teuku Faizasyah, saying the foreign ministry has not yet issued an outright travel ban for China, but it was relying on people to respond wisely to the information available.

“We only advise citizens who wish to or have plans to travel to China, to exercise caution and avoid areas which based on open information have been affected or have the potential to be affected by the novel coronavirus.”

Indonesian citizens planning to visit China can access information on destinations and any potential risks through the SafeTravel app provided by the Foreign Ministry.

However, the app colours Hubei Province in China, where Wuhan City is located, red meaning it is off-limits due to health or other threats. A yellow alert suggests travellers are “advised” not to visit.

