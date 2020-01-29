Malaysia bans Hubei residents

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 January 2020: Malaysia’s travel agents associations back the government’s decision to ban Chinese residing in Hubei province from visiting Malaysia, while the suspension of tour packages from China could deliver a devastating knockout blow for local travel agents.

According to Star Online, Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said: “Human lives are more important than tourism receipts. The ban will also instil public confidence for tourists to visit Malaysia as a safe destination. “

Malaysia suspended immigration eligibility for Chinese citizens from Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province on Monday withdrawing all visas including visa-on-arrival. The Prime Minister’s office said visas would be reinstated once the situation improved.

MATTA’s president noted that the coronavirus outbreak could cripple inbound and outbound tourism between Malaysia and China and could severely impact on the success of the Visit Malaysia Year if it is not resolved soon.

As more cases are confirmed around the world, there is growing concern among travellers that it could dampen leisure travel plans from other regions.

Meanwhile, MATTA has called on hotels, airline and tour operators, and other service providers to be flexible with their cancellation policies.

According to the Star Online report, Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association president Uzaidi Udanis that an estimated 80% of tours from China have been cancelled through to 29 January.

“Our members depend a lot on the China market, and we are worried about the long-term impact of the ban, ” he said.

Chinese tourist arrivals to Malaysia exceeded 3 million last year.

During the Visit Malaysia 2020, Tourism Malaysia says it expects around 3.26 million Chinese tourists.

So far 100 people have died in China, and there are more 4,500 confirmed cases mainly in Hubei province. As of Monday, four cases, all Chinese visitors, have been reported in Malaysia.