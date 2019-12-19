Qatar adds seasonal flights

DOHA, 19 December 2019: Qatar Airways has confirmed it will fly to new destinations during the first half of 2020, such as Dubrovnik, Croatia; Santorini, Greece; Osaka, Japan and nonstop direct flights to Kigali, Rwanda and Kilimanjaro, Tanzania.

The airline also confirmed it would add 66 weekly frequencies to 20 existing destinations in its network including Dhaka, Bangladesh; Edinburgh, Scotland and Windhoek, Namibia. It said it was responding to strong market demand and the recent deliveries of more fuel-efficient aircraft.

The airline will be the first Gulf carrier to begin direct flights to Santorini, its fourth destination in Greece after Athens, Mykonos and Thessaloniki, with services to begin 20 May 2020. Flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia, the airline’s second destination in Croatia after Zagreb will start 20 April 2020.

The seasonal flights to Santorini, Greece and Dubrovnik, Croatia will be operated by an Airbus A320, featuring 12 seats in business class and 132 seats in economy class.