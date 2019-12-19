Swiss-Belhotel plots expansion in Malaysia

HONG KONG, 19 December 2019: Swiss-Belhotel International will open its first hotel in Malaysia during the first quarter of 2020 in Kuantan, Pahang state.

The group also plans new properties in other key destinations including Kuala Lumpur and Melaka.

The Hong Kong-based hotel group, which recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary, currently has 145 hotels and resorts either operating or in the pipeline in 22 countries on four continents.

This collection now includes Swiss-Belhotel Kuantan, a new waterfront hotel at Tanjung Lumpur on the west coast of peninsular Malaysia, just 2 km from Kuantan, the capital of Pahang state.

Scheduled to open in Q1 2020, the seafront property will have 366 rooms and suites in a 27-floor high rise building.

The hotel forms part of Kuantan Waterfront Resort City (KWRC), Pahang state’s first integrated tourism complex. The 202-hectare, mixed-use development features a retail mall, conference centre, residences, a healthcare hub, marina and leisure facilities, plus waterfront bars and restaurants.

Kuantan’s Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport is a 25-minute taxi ride from the resort.