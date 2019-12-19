SiteMinder musters 100 million

BANGKOK, 19 December 2019: Siteminder a cloud-based hotel distribution platform for the global hotel industry, has processed 100 million online hotel bookings this year an all-time record.

The actual transaction that hit the 100 million total for the year was a single night’s stay at Hotel Chelsea in Köln, Germany, booked through Expedia.

Valued at EUR94.14 the booking took the revenue generated through SiteMinder’s platform this year to USD32.5 billion.

The milestone followed the November launch of SiteMinder’s Hotel App Store, the first marketplace allowing hotels of all sizes to easily discover, choose and connect applications to their business systems for greater guest experiences and revenue.

It also ends another year of pioneering partnerships for the hotel industry—with Ryanair, Meituan, RoomIt by CWT, and HotelSwaps—and the addition of several hotel chains, including CPI Hotels, NEHO Group and Berjaya Hotels & Resorts, to SiteMinder’s global customer base of 35,000 hotels.

Hotel users of SiteMinder’s platform are today supported by customer service in 11 languages, a product suite in eight languages, and a team of nearly 1,000 employees located in Sydney, Bangkok, Dallas, London, Galway and Manila.

“We are privileged to support hoteliers across 160 countries with technology that truly makes a world of difference, and we thank our customers and partners across the globe for sharing in our wins and successes with us. 2020 is already shaping up to be another exciting year, and we look forward to sharing more great news in the months to come,” said SiteMinder CEO Sankar Narayan.

