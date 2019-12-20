India to promote golf tourism

RAJASTHAN, India, 20 December 2019: PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PHDCCI) organised the third edition of PHD Golf Tourism Conclave and Tournament last week in Jaipur, Rajasthan to position India as the next golf tourism hub’.

The PHD Golf Tourism Conclave was hosted at the Holiday Inn Jaipur City Centre and achieved the role of a single platform to bring all the stakeholders from both the government and the private sector to discuss issues and the opportunities to promote golf tourism in India.

India Golf Tourism Association president Rajan Sehgal noted that golf tourism grew by 9.3% year-on-year with around 1.6 million people travel for golf tourism annually.

During the conclave, a Knowledge Report was released by PHDCCI and Auctus Advisors titled ‘India: The Next World Golf Tourism Hub’ which highlighted the scope and opportunities that could develop golf tourism in India.

Following the conclave, the PHD Golf Tournament was held at the Rambagh Golf Club, Jaipur, with over 80 golfers around India playing.

India’s Ministry of Tourism director general Meenakshi Sharma welcomed golfers from all across India commenting: “Golf Tourism has the potential to increase foreign exchange earnings from tourism significantly.

“While a large share of this is captured by few countries like the USA and Japan, many other countries India through the Ministry of Tourism endeavours to work as a catalyst and active supporter for the development of golf tourism in the country.”