Cebu Pacific joins IATA

SINGAPORE, 20 December 2019: Cebu Pacific has joined the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), the trade association for the global airline industry.

CEB is IATA’s largest member among Philippine carriers, comprising 44% of total domestic passenger volume and 46% of total domestic cargo, based on data from the Philippines’ Civil Aeronautics Board.

IATA represents 290 member-airlines from 117 countries, constituting 82% of global air traffic. With some of the world’s leading passenger and cargo airlines as members, IATA represents, leads and serves the airline industry.

Cebu Pacific was formally inducted into IATA by the regional vice president for Asia Pacific Conrad Clifford. The IATA team also briefed Cebu Pacific’s top management on IATA governance, industry concerns, and how the organisation can support CEB’s expansion plans.

“We are pleased to join IATA as we can gain access to expertise and learnings on best practices and innovations among global airlines, as well as help formulate policies on critical aviation issues. Moreover, we will also be able to share our own operational experience and contribute to further developing the airline industry as a whole,” said Cebu Pacific president and CEO Lance Gokongwei.

For his part, Clifford said the entry of Cebu Pacific augurs well for the growth of the country’s travel and tourism sector.

“We warmly welcome Cebu Pacific, Asia’s oldest low-cost carrier, to the IATA family. Today about 20% of our members globally are low-cost carriers, and we encourage more to join. We look forward to working together with the Cebu Pacific team to help shape industry standards, best practices and policies that ensure the safe, efficient and sustainable growth of aviation in the Philippines and Asia. Together with our 290+ member airlines, we make aviation the business of freedom,” said Clifford.

Cebu Pacific achieved full compliance with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), joining a registry of 437 carriers worldwide that have strictly complied with an internationally-recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. Recently, Cebu Pacific was named the “Most Improved Airline” for 2020 by airline safety and product review website airlineratings.com, citing the carrier’s commitment to “expand its global footprint using new generation fuel-efficient aircraft.”

As of end-September 2019, Cebu Pacific ramped-up capacity by 23%, totalling 19 million seats. The carrier flew close to 16 million passengers on 121 routes with more than 2,600 weekly flights.