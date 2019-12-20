AirAsia India names CCO

BENGALURU, 20 December 2019: AirAsia India Pvt Ltd’s (AAIPL) has named Ankur Garg as its chief commercial officer (CCO).

In the new role, he will spearhead commercial operations including network and revenue management, marketing & sales and cargo. Ankur will report to Sunil Bhaskaran, the managing director and CEO, AirAsia India.

Commenting on the appointment, Bhaskaran said: “We are delighted to welcome Ankur to AirAsia’s India senior leadership team. It is an exciting time for the Indian aviation industry, and with Ankur’s experience and knowledge of this sector, we are confident he will help us drive the next growth phase for the organisation.”

Garg is a seasoned professional with more than 14 years of experience and apart from the aviation industry, has also worked in corporate strategy and management consulting across industries like technology, transportation, infrastructure and government.

Garg takes over from Sanjay Kumar, AirAsia India’s Chief Operation Officer (COO).