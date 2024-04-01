Vistara boosts Dreamliner fleet

SINGAPORE, 2 April 2024: Vistara took delivery last week of its last Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, making it the 70th aircraft in the India-based fleet.

It marked the culmination of the order signed in 2018, which included 56 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing.

Photo credit: Vistara. Dreamliner delivery.

It included Airbus A321s, the first in Asia to be fitted with lie-flat seats. Vistara aircraft offer Live TV onboard and now complimentary Wi-Fi for Club Vistara members. As aircraft joined the fleet, the airline expanded services from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore hubs to international destinations across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

“All this was also possible because of the efforts and continuous support from all of our customers, partners, and staff,” said Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan. “As we go into the next phase of our journey, we continue to take our customers on a journey that will be even more exciting in the coming days.”

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited)

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara brings together Tata’s and SIA’s legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to offer India’s finest full-service flying experience. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on 9 January 2015, and today, it connects destinations across India and worldwide. The airline currently has a fleet of 70 aircraft, including 53 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and 7 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.