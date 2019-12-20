Cambodia Airways adds China flights

PHNOM PENH, 20 December 2019: Cambodia Airways will boost its services from Phnom Penh to Chengdu and Shenzhen in China.

Flights to Shenzhen will start on 27 December with three weekly services on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flights will depart Phnom Penh at 2050 and arrive in Shenzhen at 0115 on the following morning.

Starting 2 January, the airline will offer three weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to Chengdu. Flights will depart Phnom Penh at 2330 and arrive in Chengdu at 0330 on the following morning.

The airline will deploy an A319 on both routes.

Chengdu is the capital of southwestern China’s Sichuan province. Chengdu’s history dates back to at least the 4th century BC when it served as the capital for the Shu Kingdom. Artefacts from that dynasty are the focus of the Jinsha Site Museum.

The city is also home to the famous Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, a conservation centre where visitors can view endangered giant pandas in a natural habitat.

Shenzhen, in southeastern China, is a modern metropolis that links Hong Kong to China’s mainland. It’s known for its shopping destinations, including Luohu Commercial City, a massive mall with a vast array of wares, from tailors’ custom clothing to faux designer bags. The city also features contemporary buildings, such as the 600m-tall skyscraper Ping An International Finance Centre, and a number of amusement parks.

