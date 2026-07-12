KUCHING, 13 July 2026: The recently concluded Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2026 has long been recognised for bringing together world-class music, living cultural traditions and the natural beauty of Sarawak.

This year, the festival added another dimension to that experience by demonstrating how sustainability can be woven naturally into every stage of the visitor journey.

From responsible consumption and waste management to meaningful partnerships that supported festivalgoers throughout the three-day celebration, RWMF 2026 showed that sustainability is not simply a message to be communicated — it is something to be experienced.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Sarawak Cultural Village and Mount Santubong, festivalgoers spent their days moving between cultural workshops, traditional craft demonstrations, indigenous music performances, food experiences, and evening concerts featuring artists from around the world. Throughout that journey, practical initiatives helped make the festival experience more enjoyable and encouraged visitors to play their part in caring for the environment.

Among the organisations supporting this shared vision was F&N Malaysia, whose contribution extended beyond providing refreshments to promoting responsible participation in simple, accessible ways.

This year’s partnership was especially meaningful as F&N celebrates 60 years in East Malaysia, marking six decades of growing alongside the communities of Sabah and Sarawak.

“East Malaysia has been an important part of F&N’s journey since 1966, so supporting this festival is a natural extension of our connection to the community. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the richness of tradition, foster cultural exchange, and continue supporting communities, in line with what we stand for — Pure Enjoyment, Pure Goodness,” said Leong Wai Yin, Director of Marketing and Modern Trade Sales, F&N.

For a festival that unfolds almost entirely outdoors beneath the rainforest canopy, keeping visitors refreshed is an important part of creating a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Through trusted brands including 100PLUS and Borneo Springs, F&N supported festivalgoers as they explored the extensive festival grounds, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the performances, workshops, and cultural activities that define RWMF.

The partnership also reflected the festival’s growing emphasis on sustainability through practical actions that encouraged participation rather than prescription.

Festivalgoers were invited to recycle used beverage cartons at the Borneo Springs booth in exchange for complimentary Borneo Springs drinking water, transforming responsible waste disposal into a simple yet meaningful festival experience. An interactive display also introduced visitors to F&N’s broader sustainability journey, helping to raise awareness of responsible consumption and environmental stewardship in an engaging and accessible way.

These initiatives complemented the festival’s broader sustainability aspirations by demonstrating how everyday choices—even something as simple as recycling a beverage carton—can collectively contribute to a cleaner and more responsible event environment.

The activation also reflected F&N’s broader sustainability efforts, including the use of 100% recycled PET (rPET) bottles for Borneo Springs drinking water, its commitment to zero waste to landfill across its beverage and dairy manufacturing operations, and community recycling initiatives that encourage greater environmental awareness beyond the festival grounds.

As large-scale cultural events continue to evolve, partnerships such as these demonstrate how organisations can contribute meaningfully without detracting from the festival experience itself. Rather than taking centre stage, initiatives that support visitor wellbeing, encourage responsible behaviour, and complement the festival’s sustainability goals become part of the experience, enriching the overall journey for festivalgoers.

This reflects the very spirit of RWMF, where music, culture and nature exist in harmony. Sustainability is not treated as a standalone initiative. Still, it is integrated into the way visitors experience the festival—from appreciating indigenous traditions and biodiversity to making conscious choices that help preserve the environment in which the festival takes place.

As the curtains closed on another successful edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival, visitors departed with memories of unforgettable performances, meaningful cultural exchanges, and the unique atmosphere that only Sarawak can offer.

Equally significant was the festival’s continued demonstration that world-class cultural events can inspire more responsible ways of gathering and celebrating. Through collaborations with like-minded partners such as F&N Malaysia, RWMF 2026 showed how sustainability, community and culture can come together to create an experience that resonates well beyond the final encore.

For more information on Sarawak’s tourist attractions, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)