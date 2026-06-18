TAT talks train travel opportunities with Belmond

BANGKOK, 19 June 2026: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is backing efforts to upgrade the quality and expand the scope of train travel in Thailand.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool led a TAT product development team last week to explore options for upgrading and introducing a luxury version of train travel in response to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ high-value tourism policy.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool (left) and Gary Franklin, Managing Director of Belmond Trains, a subsidiary of LVMH and operator of the world-class luxury Eastern & Oriental Express train service (centre)

In a Facebook post, the TAT Governor emphasised the importance of upgrading rail tourism as a key turning point in creating new value for Thai tourism.

“Over the past decades, the Thai tourism industry has grown from its strengths in nature, culture, and services recognised globally. However, in an era of rapidly changing travel behaviour, another key performance indicator for tourism success is the “experiential value” received and the value distributed sustainably to the economy and communities.

“Upgrading rail tourism is therefore a crucial turning point that addresses this concept,” she explained. “Trains present experiences that will transform distance into emotional value and turn transportation routes into meaningful travel paths, opening opportunities for travellers to experience Thailand in a different dimension than other modes of travel.”

In line with the Ministry of Transport and the State Railway of Thailand’s efforts to develop a rail system that will support the growth of the tourism industry, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor led a team to discuss opportunities to introduce luxury train journeys with Gary Franklin, managing director of Belmond Trains, a subsidiary of LVMH and operator of the world-class luxury Eastern & Oriental Express train service.

Thapanee said the objective was to promote high-quality tourism in Thailand under the ‘Healing is the New Luxury’ concept.

“This project aims to cater to discerning tourists and high-income groups from around the world. A pilot route is planned to open between Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Hua Hin, Hat Yai, and Padang Besar by 2027.

“This collaboration will enhance Thailand’s tourism image and standards, promote tourism products and services, highlight Thailand’s charm and contribute to the sustainable distribution of travel and income to secondary cities and regions of Thailand,” the Governor concluded.