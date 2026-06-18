Emirates rolls out comprehensive travel insurance

DUBAI, 19 June 2026: Emirates has become the first airline to offer comprehensive travel cover, which includes medical cover for conflict-related incidents, backed by airline-managed hotel accommodation and extended-stay support across a range of disruption scenarios.

When itineraries include connecting on other airlines or Emirates services are unavailable, Emirates will also rebook disrupted customers to their destination at no additional cost, including where flights have been cancelled due to conflict-related disruption.

Photo credit: Emirates.

Expanded medical cover in the insurance product is supported by Travel Guard, and additional disruption support by Emirates on top of existing travel insurance offerings. Emirates’ new Comprehensive Travel Cover includes trip cancellation cover, compensation for baggage delay or loss, unlimited medical expense and emergency evacuation cover worldwide, among other benefits. Newly added conflict cover provides reimbursement for medical expenses of up to USD25,000 and a free trip extension of up to 30 days. The cover is not restricted by government travel advice.

Rooted in Emirates’ ‘fly better’ brand promise and its duty of care to customers, the airline offers airline-managed hotel accommodation during disruptions, including airspace closures**. This is in addition to existing customer-first benefits such as a free date change for tickets booked from 2 April, and the option to ‘hold my fare’ for 24 hours free of charge, giving travellers flexibility, reassurance, and support at every step.

Emirates Comprehensive Travel Cover has been available since Wednesday, 17 June and can be purchased on emirates.com at the time of booking or added to existing bookings via Manage Booking.*

Comprehensive Travel Cover is available in the following markets:

Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and the UK.

*Terms and conditions apply; coverage and availability may vary by market

**Delivered as an airline service (not an insurance-related benefit).