EXO Travel joins JTB Group

SINGAPORE, 19 June 2026: EXO Travel confirmed on Thursday that it will join the JTB Group, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism organisations, following the acquisition of the EXO Travel Group brand, owner, All Wise Holdings Pte Ltd, by JTB’s Asia Pacific operations.

Founded in 1993, EXO Travel has grown into one of Asia’s leading Destination Management Companies (DMCs), operating across Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Myanmar, and Egypt and Morocco.

Over the past 30 years, the company has built a strong reputation for tailor-made travel, deep local expertise, sustainability, high service standards and long-term partnerships across the global travel industry.

The partnership with JTB marks an exciting new chapter for EXO Travel. It reflects a shared commitment to high-quality travel experiences, strong local leadership and long-term investment in the future of travel globally.

JTB Group, President & CEO Eijiro Yamakit said: “JTB Group is delighted to welcome EXO Travel to our group. EXO Travel has earned deep trust across Asia and beyond through its commitment to sustainable tourism and its collaborative approach with local communities, creating value for both partners and destinations. By joining forces with EXO Travel — whose values closely align with the JTB Group’s mission — and combining this with JTB’s global network and expertise, we are confident that this partnership will elevate travel experiences while contributing to the continued advancement of the global travel and hospitality industry,” said EXO Travel Group CEO Hamish Keith.

“This partnership represents a very positive step forward for EXO Travel, our people and our partners around the world. JTB is one of the most respected travel companies globally, and we share a common purpose and long-term vision built around quality, relationships and meaningful travel experiences.

“EXO has been successful over the past 30 years due to our local expertise, our culture and our commitment to service excellence delivered by a high-performing team of committed people. We will continue operating with the same leadership, teams and partner-first approach that our agents and clients know today, while benefiting from the additional scale, resources and opportunities that being part of the JTB Group will bring.”

For EXO’s partners and clients, business will continue as usual. Existing teams, operational structures and points of contact remain unchanged, and there will be no disruption to current bookings, services or agreements.

By combining EXO Travel’s regional expertise and operational footprint with JTB’s global reach and long-established position in the travel industry, the partnership creates exciting opportunities for both organisations and their partners worldwide.

EXO Travel will continue to operate under the leadership of its CEO, Hamish Keith and the existing management teams across its destinations and regional hubs.

About EXO Travel

EXO Travel is a leading Destination Management Company specialising in tailor-made travel and experiences across Asia and beyond. With operational offices throughout Asia Pacific, Egypt and Morocco, EXO Travel works with travel advisors, tour operators and industry partners worldwide to deliver high-quality, locally grounded travel experiences with a strong focus on service, sustainability and innovation.

(Source: EXO Travel)