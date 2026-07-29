StarDream Cruises takes home contributor’s honour

HONG KONG, 30 July 2026: StarDream Cruises, operator of StarCruises and Dream Cruises, has been honoured with the “Special Contributor to Asia Cruise Industry Award” at the 2026 Asia Cruise Forum Jeju.

Presented as part of the 11th Asia Cruise Awards, the award recognises organisations that have played a significant role in advancing regional cruise tourism and strengthening collaboration across the industry.

(Left) Leem Bok Soon, Secretary-General of the Asia Cruise Leaders Network (ACLN), presents the Special Contributor to Asia Cruise Industry Award to Michael Goh (right), President of StarDream Cruises.

StarDream Cruises President Michael Goh commented: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the Asia Cruise Leaders Network (ACLN). This award reflects the dedication of our team in helping pioneer cruise tourism in Asia and the strong collaboration we have built with governments, tourism organisations and industry partners across the region. As an Asian cruise brand with more than 30 years of experience, we remain committed to growing cruise tourism across Asia, including supporting SouthKorea’ss continued development as a leading cruise destination and an increasingly important source market for the fly-cruise segment.”

Its flagship, Genting Dream, under Dream Cruises, currently homeports in Singapore, with selected departures from Malaysia, offering a series of two-, three-, and five-night cruises to destinations across Southeast Asia.

Under StarCruises, Star Voyager continues its deployment from Hong Kong, offering two, three and five-night cruises to destinations across Northeast Asia before returning to Singapore and Malaysia for the year-end holiday season.

Star Navigator continues to homeport in Keelung, operating two-, three-, five-, and seven-night itineraries to popular destinations in Japan and South Korea.

(Source: StarDream Cruises)