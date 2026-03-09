StarCruises promotes new five-night cruises

HONG KONG, 10 March 2026: StarCruises introduces three new five- night cruises from Hong Kong aboard Star Voyager, sailing to Okinawa, Japan, Vietnam and Sanya.

The three sailings feature two “Okinawa Adventure” cruises — to Miyakojima and Naha departing 22 March 2026, and to Ishigaki & Naha departing 3 May 2026.

Photo credit: StarCruises.

The “Enchanting Vietnam & Sanya Cruise” departs on 26 April 2026 to Halong Bay, Da Nang and Sanya.

“We are delighted to introduce these special five-night cruises from Hong Kong as part of our continued commitment to offering more exciting and diverse vacation options for our

guests,” said StarDream Cruises President Michael Goh. “With the addition of Okinawa, Vietnam and Sanya, travellers can look forward to discovering stunning destinations while enjoying the onboard experiences aboard Star Voyager.”

(Source: StarCruises)