Air Canada adds flights to India

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2026: Air Canada has introduced double daily flights on the Toronto (YYZ) – Delhi (DEL) route, up from a single daily service.
The airline describes it as a short-term response to the war in the Middle East, which has disrupted regional air connectivity.
Toronto to Delhi Capacity Boost
Double Daily Service: From 7 to 21 March 2026, Air Canada is operating two flights daily.
Flight Schedule
AC48 (existing service) departs Vancouver (YYZ) at 1955 and arrives Delhi (DEL) at 2010 plus a day.
AC42 (New) departs Vancouver YYZ at 2130 and arrives in DEL at 2200 plus a day.
The airline deploys Boeing 777-200LR for both flights, specifically designed for ultra-long-haul services (roughly 16 to 17 hours). The aircraft
Air Canada operates six Boeing 777-200LR (Long Range) aircraft with a 300-seat layout.
Air Canada Signature Class (Business): 40 seats
Premium Economy: 24 seats
Economy Class: 236 seats
Mumbai and London Adjustments
For the Toronto–London–Mumbai route, the airline is utilising larger aircraft on select flights during this same March window to provide more seating and routing options.
In its statement, the airline cites the “ongoing Middle East situation” as the driver for these changes, aiming to accommodate passengers displaced by other airline cancellations and airspace closures in the region.
Summer schedule 2026
While the Delhi doubling is temporary, Air Canada is also embarking on international expansion. On the Vancouver-to-Bangkok route, the airline shifts from a seasonal to a year-round schedule, effective 1 April. The airline is also targeting a 15% increase in international capacity and re-establishing various Asian links, including the return of non-stop Toronto–Shanghai flights starting in June.
(Source: Air Canada)