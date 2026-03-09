Air Canada adds flights to India

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2026: Air Canada has introduced double daily flights on the Toronto (YYZ) – Delhi (DEL) route, up from a single daily service.

The airline describes it as a short-term response to the war in the Middle East, which has disrupted regional air connectivity.

Photo credit: Air Canada.

Toronto to Delhi Capacity Boost

Double Daily Service: From 7 to 21 March 2026, Air Canada is operating two flights daily.

Flight Schedule

AC48 (existing service) departs Vancouver (YYZ) at 1955 and arrives Delhi (DEL) at 2010 plus a day.

AC42 (New) departs Vancouver YYZ at 2130 and arrives in DEL at 2200 plus a day.

The airline deploys Boeing 777-200LR for both flights, specifically designed for ultra-long-haul services (roughly 16 to 17 hours). The aircraft

Air Canada operates six Boeing 777-200LR (Long Range) aircraft with a 300-seat layout.

Air Canada Signature Class (Business): 40 seats

Premium Economy: 24 seats

Economy Class: 236 seats

Mumbai and London Adjustments

For the Toronto–London–Mumbai route, the airline is utilising larger aircraft on select flights during this same March window to provide more seating and routing options.

In its statement, the airline cites the “ongoing Middle East situation” as the driver for these changes, aiming to accommodate passengers displaced by other airline cancellations and airspace closures in the region.

Summer schedule 2026

While the Delhi doubling is temporary, Air Canada is also embarking on international expansion. On the Vancouver-to-Bangkok route, the airline shifts from a seasonal to a year-round schedule, effective 1 April. The airline is also targeting a 15% increase in international capacity and re-establishing various Asian links, including the return of non-stop Toronto–Shanghai flights starting in June.

(Source: Air Canada)