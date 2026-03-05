Singapore welcomes Disney Adventure

SINGAPORE, 6 March 2026: Disney Cruise Line celebrated a landmark occasion as the Disney Adventure arrived at its new home port of Singapore earlier this week.

As the cruise ship docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, the skies lit up with a dazzling array of fireworks, marking the start of an extraordinary new chapter in Southeast Asia’s cruise market.

Photo credit: Disney Cruise Line. Disney Adventure docks at its inaugural home port, Singapore.

The Disney Adventure will set sail on her maiden voyage from Singapore on 10 March 2026, with three- and four-night sailings.

“The arrival of the Disney Adventure in Singapore marks a significant milestone in our global expansion, introducing Disney cruising to Asia for the very first time,” said Disney Signature Experiences president Joe Schott. “Honouring Disney Cruise Line’s legacy of unforgettable journeys, our newest ship brings together our signature storytelling and creativity in an exciting new destination.”

The arrival of the Disney Adventure is part of an unprecedented period of growth for Disney Experiences as the cruise line targets a 13-ship fleet by 2031, following the debuts of Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny over the last two years.

Singapore’s position as Asia Pacific’s leading cruise hub is anchored by comprehensive air links with direct flights from over 160 cities and world-class cruise infrastructure, including the recently expanded Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore.

In 2025, Singapore’s cruise industry grew, achieving over 2 million passenger throughput from 375 ship calls. The Disney Adventure’s five-year homeporting commitment marks a major milestone to catalyse fly-cruise demand and capture a significant share of the region’s rapidly expanding cruise audience. The ship is expected to generate substantial economic impact across the tourism and maritime sectors while reinforcing Singapore’s role as a leading cruise hub in the Asia Pacific.

Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Melissa Ow said: “Disney Cruise Line’s decision to homeport their newest ship in Singapore is a testament to our appeal as a premier cruise destination. Singapore’s repertoire of compelling onshore tourism experiences is a fitting complement to the Disney Adventure’s unique entertainment-led vacation at sea. The Disney Adventure’s arrival brings us a step closer towards realising our Tourism 2040 vision to drive quality tourism growth. Together with Disney Cruise Line, we’re excited to bring magical experiences to travellers from around the world.”

The Disney Adventure will offer seven different themed areas for guests to enjoy and explore onboard, with itineraries designed to entertain guests for multiple days at sea.

In addition to its international F&B offerings, the ship features 17,000 square feet of retail space. Several retail experiences on the Disney Adventure are new to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, including the World of Disney store, National Geographic Store, and the Duffy and Friends Shop. Entertainment highlights onboard include the all-new musical spectacular, ‘Remember’, developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure; as well as shows like ‘Duffy and the Friend Ship’, which will feature original tunes and songs; as well as thrilling Marvel-themed attractions like the Ironcycle Test Run – the longest roller coaster at sea.

(Source: Disney Cruise Line)