Turkish wraps up 2025 with a profit

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2026: Turkish Airlines achieved a USD2.2 billion profit from its core operations in 2025, while revenues for the full year exceeded USD24.1 billion, the airline group reported last week.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues increased by 12% year over year, reaching USD6.3 billion. The fourth quarter profit from core operations increased by 23% compared to the same quarter in the previous year, reaching USD534 million.

In 2025, the EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortisation, and Rent) margin exceeded the mid-point of the long-term target, reaching 23.7 %. Consolidated assets amounted to USD46.6 billion.

Despite an exceptionally challenging and unpredictable operating environment created by geopolitical tensions, the airline reports strong performance in January and February, supporting expectations that the 2026 EBITDAR margin should reach between 22% and 24%.

Maintaining its position as the network carrier operating the most flights in Europe, Turkish Airlines sustained steady growth throughout 2025 despite geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties stemming from trade wars, as well as aircraft delivery and engine supply issues in the aviation industry. Despite production bottlenecks, the airline group has expanded its fleet by 5% year over year to 516 aircraft by the end of 2025.

In 2025, revenue increased by 6.3% year over year to USD 24.1 billion, supported by strong contributions from passenger operations.

Passenger revenues increased by 7.4%, driven by favourable demand in international and premium segments. The decline in cargo unit yields stemming from the slowdown in global trade volumes and the adverse effects of tariffs was offset by a 16.6% increase in cargo volume, resulting in USD 3.4 billion in cargo revenue.

