Latest updates on flights to the Gulf





SINGAPORE, 13 March 2026: Due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East, KLM has decided to cancel all flights to Dubai through 28 March, the airline confirmed in a travel advisory issued earlier this week. KLM also suspended flights to Riyadh and Dammam, restoring them on Thursday, 12 March.

Photo credit: KLM.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will be notified and can rebook their tickets free of charge or request a refund via My Trip. The airline says it continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in contact with the relevant authorities.

“KLM remains available for the repatriation of stranded travellers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinates this,” it explained.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways. Doha.

Qatar special flights

Qatar Airways’ scheduled flight operations are still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline says it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe and full reopening of Qatari airspace.

However, after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirmed limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways will operate the following flight schedule in the coming days to support passengers affected by the current disruption.

Flights departing from Doha (DOH):

13 March: Perth (PER), Seoul (ICN), Dhaka (DAC), Jeddah (JED), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Kochi (COK), Algiers (ALG), Miami (MIA), Istanbul (IST), Cairo (CAI), Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG).

14 March: Riyadh (RUH), Muscat (MCT), Shanghai (PVG), Manila (MNL), Johannesburg (JNB), Dallas (DFW), Toronto (YYZ), Colombo (CMB), Cairo (CAI), Islamabad (ISB), Mumbai (BOM), London (LHR), Rome (FCO), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA).

15 March: Istanbul (IST), Dhaka (DAC), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Delhi (DEL), Algiers (ALG), Melbourne (MEL), New York (JFK), Jeddah (JED), São Paulo (GRU), Madrid (MAD), Hong Kong (HKG), London (LHR), Casablanca (CMN), Paris (CDG).

16 March: Perth (PER), Muscat (MCT), Seoul (ICN), Bangkok (BKK), Beijing (PKX), Dhaka (DAC), Kochi (COK), Jakarta (CGK), Mumbai (BOM), Cairo (CAI), Miami (MIA), Colombo (CMB).

Flights departing to Doha (DOH):

13 March: Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG).

14 March: Perth (PER), Seoul (ICN), Dhaka (DAC), Jeddah (JED), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Kochi (COK), Algiers (ALG), Miami (MIA), Istanbul (IST), Cairo (CAI), Johannesburg (JNB), London (LHR), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA).

15 March: Riyadh (RUH), Muscat (MCT), Shanghai (PVG), Manila (MNL), Dallas (DFW), Toronto (YYZ), Colombo (CMB), Cairo (CAI), Islamabad (ISB), Mumbai (BOM), Rome (FCO), Madrid (MAD), London (LHR), Casablanca (CMN), Paris (CDG).

16 March: Istanbul (IST), Dhaka (DAC), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Delhi (DEL), Algeria (ALG), New York (JFK), Jeddah (JED), São Paulo (GRU), Hong Kong (HKG), Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Frankfurt (FRA).

17 March: Perth (PER), Muscat (MCT), Seoul (ICN), Bangkok (BKK), Beijing (PKX), Dhaka (DAC), Kochi (COK), Jakarta (CGK), Mumbai (BOM), Cairo (CAI), Miami (MIA), Colombo (CMB).

(Sources: KLM and Qatar Airways)