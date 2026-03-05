Gulf airports struggle to reopen

DUBAI, 6 March 2026: The aviation situation in the Persian Gulf remains highly volatile due to the regional conflict, resulting in the suspension of all commercial flights or restricting them to emergency repatriation efforts at all major airports, with one exception, Muscat, Oman.

While some airports are technically “open,” regular commercial schedules are largely suspended or restricted to emergency repatriation efforts.

Photo credit: Dubai Airports. Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Muscat, Oman, remains open and is the most stable transit point. It has become a critical “southern bypass” for international traffic. However, its “open” status comes with major regional caveats.

Key details for travellers

Repatriation priority: If flights land or depart from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, they are most likely repatriation flights for stranded travellers.

Airlines are contacting passengers directly and advising travellers not to head to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking and have been told to do so. Here is the latest update on operations at two airports in Dubai, and airports in Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar. Limited flights are operating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Muscat, Oman, is open to flights.

Qatar Airways began operating limited relief flights from 5 March to support passengers stranded across the region due to the current situation. The following services were scheduled: Flights from Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam; a flight from Riyadh to Frankfurt.

Airport status

Here is the current status for the major hubs:

Airport Current Status Reopening / Resumption Notes Dubai (DXB/DWC) Limited Resumption Only “limited operations” for stranded passengers began on 2 March. Emirates has cancelled all scheduled flights through at least midnight on 7 March. Abu Dhabi (AUH) Limited Resumption Only “limited operations” for stranded passengers began on 2 March. Emirates has cancelled all scheduled flights through at least midnight on 7 March. Doha (DOH) Suspended Etihad has suspended scheduled commercial flights until at least 1400 on 6 March. Currently only operating select evacuation/repatriation flights. Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia Operational Remains open and active, though with significant cancellations (roughly 10 to 15%) and delays mainly on routes that must cross restricted northern airspace. Kuwait (KWI) Highly Restricted Most commercial movements are currently suspended or diverted.

Airspace closures: The main hurdle isn’t just the airports themselves, but also airspace closures, restrictions, and the validity of aviation insurance coverage for flights passing through the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain.

This has forced even operational airports like Riyadh to cancel routes that would normally pass through these zones.

Airline policies: Emirates and Etihad offer free rebooking for dates up to 20 March or full refunds. Qatar Airways offers date changes for bookings through 10 March.

Muscat: A more stable transit point

Oman (MCT): Currently, it remains one of the more stable transit points in the region, with Oman Air continuing to operate schedules where airspace permits.

While airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha face severe suspensions, Muscat has become a critical “southern bypass” for international traffic. However, its “open” status comes with major regional caveats.

Key advice for travellers

Check in early: Because Muscat is handling diverted traffic and bypass routes, the airport is busier than usual. Arrive at least four hours before international departures.

Airspace risks: While Omani airspace is open, some international regulators (like France’s DGAC) have advised their airlines to avoid the area due to “spillover risks” from regional tensions.

Transit warning: If you are transiting through Muscat to destinations like London or Bangkok, your flight is likely on time. If you are transiting to a neighbouring Gulf city (such as Dubai), your second leg is likely to be cancelled.

Flight operations status

International routes: Most long-haul flights to Europe, Asia, and Africa are operating as scheduled, though many are experiencing delays due to longer flight paths to avoid closed airspace.

Oman Air and SalamAir: Both national carriers are maintaining the majority of their networks.

Regional closures: Even though the airport is open, flights to several specific destinations are cancelled because the destination airspace is closed.

Cancellations to and from Muscat (4–6 March 2026)

Oman Air has officially cancelled all flights to the following cities through at least 6 March:

UAE: Dubai (DXB)

Qatar: Doha (DOH)

Kuwait: Kuwait City (KWI)

Saudi Arabia: Dammam (DMM)

Other: Bahrain (BAH), Amman (AMM), Baghdad (BGW), and Copenhagen (CPH).

Warning: Security advisories from the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) currently designate the region as “high risk.” Flight status is changing hourly.

(Source: Airline travel advisories)