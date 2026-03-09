Mission recovery gets underway in the Gulf

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2026: Airports across the Persian Gulf are in a state of high-alert recovery with many hubs partially reopening on Sunday, 8 March, following a week of missile and drone attacks by Iran, Israel and the US, which caused collateral damage in the Gulf countries.

Qatar Airways’ scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities.

Photo credit: Dubai International (DXB).

Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, which confirms limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways intends to operate the following flight schedule in the coming days to support passengers affected by the current disruption and help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible.

Flights departing from Doha (DOH):

10 March: Cairo (CAI), London Heathrow (LHR), Jeddah (JED), Manila (MNL), Kochi (COK), Muscat (MCT), Istanbul (IST), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Nairobi (NBO), Islamabad (ISB), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA), Colombo (CMB), Milan (MXP).

Flights arriving at Doha (DOH):

10 March: Seoul (ICN), Moscow (SVO), London Heathrow (LHR), Delhi (DEL), Madrid (MAD), Islamabad (ISB), Beijing (PKX), Perth (PER), Nairobi (NBO).

11 March: Cairo (CAI), London Heathrow (LHR), Jeddah (JED), Manila (MNL), Kochi (COK), Muscat (MCT), Istanbul (IST), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Nairobi (NBO), Islamabad (ISB), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA), Colombo (CMB), Milan (MXP).

Emirates flight status

Emirates resumed a limited schedule on the evening of 7 March. At the same time, the airline is working toward a full return to its network.

Priority is being given to passengers with earlier bookings who were affected by the recent suspensions. Travellers transiting through Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their onward connecting flight is confirmed and operating.

For travellers who were booked to travel from now through 31 March, they can rebook for travel through 30 April 2026 or request a full refund. For the latest updates, visit: Travel updates | Help | Emirates.

Here is the current operational status for the region’s major aviation hubs:

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Dubai International (DXB): Operating on a limited schedule. The airport was completely suspended on 7 March due to nearby aerial interceptions, but has since partially reopened. Priority is being given to clearing the backlog of stranded travellers.

Zayed International, Abu Dhabi (AUH): Partially operational. Commercial flights are slowly returning, though most are restricted to specific repatriation routes.

Qatar

Hamad International, Doha (DOH): Severely restricted. As of this morning, Qatari airspace remains largely closed to scheduled commercial traffic following reports of active air combat in the vicinity earlier this week.

Operations: Only “emergency corridors” are open for authorised evacuation and repatriation flights. Qatar Airways is operating a handful of special relief flights to Europe and Asia, but regular service remains suspended.

Oman

Muscat International (MCT): Fully Operational. Muscat has become the primary “stable hub” and a critical “southern bypass” for the region. It is currently handling a massive influx of diverted traffic, so expect the airport to be significantly more crowded than usual.

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh (RUH) & Jeddah (JED): Operational but delayed. These airports remain active, though they are seeing roughly 10 to 15% cancellations and significant delays as flights are rerouted to avoid restricted northern airspace.

Kuwait and Bahrain

Kuwait (KWI) & Bahrain (BAH): Partial recovery phase. Most scheduled international arrivals are still facing cancellations or significant diversions around active military zones. Kuwait’s airport specifically reported damage to fuel tanks following a drone attack last week, which has slowed the return to full capacity.

(Source: Airline and Civil Aviation Authorities’ updates)