Gulf airports partially open but on high alert

SINGAPORE, 9 March 2026: Airport operations across the Persian Gulf remain in a state of high-alert recovery as the regional conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran enters its second week.

Since 8 March, airspace closures have begun to lift, though the “normal” rhythm of travel remains significantly restricted, with thousands of travellers stranded at airports or facing flight cancellations. Here is the current status for the Persian Gulf’s major aviation hubs.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

United Arab Emirates (DXB & AUH)

Dubai International (DXB): Operating on a limited schedule. After a brief total suspension on 7 March due to aerial interceptions near the airfield, the airport has partially reopened.

Zayed International (AUH): Also partially operational. Commercial flights are slowly returning, though many are still restricted to narrow-body aircraft or specific repatriation routes.

Airlines: Emirates and Etihad have resumed limited operations but warned that full network restoration will take several days. They are prioritising passengers who were stranded during the peak of the closures.

Crucial Note: Entry to both DXB and AUH terminals is currently restricted to passengers with confirmed tickets only. Travellers should not head to the airport unless their airline has specifically contacted them.

Photo credit: Emirates.

Qatar (DOH)

Hamad International Airport: As of 8 March, the Qatari airspace closure remains in effect for scheduled commercial flights.

Operations: Only limited “emergency corridors” are open for authorised evacuation and repatriation flights.

Qatar Airways: The airline is operating a handful of special flights to Europe and Asia to assist stranded travellers, but regular scheduled services remain pending full safety clearance from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA).

Kuwait and Bahrain: These hubs are in a “partial recovery” phase, with most scheduled international arrivals still facing cancellations or significant diversions around active military zones.

Muscat (Oman): Currently acting as a primary relief hub for the region, as its airspace has remained open and stable.

Advice for Travellers

Confirmation required: “Confirmed” status on an app may not be accurate. Wait for a direct notification (email/SMS) from the airline before leaving for the airport.

Check-in policy: Expect enhanced security screenings and long wait times as airports manage the backlog of thousands of passengers.

Rerouting: When transiting the region, be prepared for flight times that are two to four hours longer than usual as aircraft navigate around closed sectors in the northern Gulf.

Emirates update posted on its website

Following the partial re‑opening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule. Customers can check the flight schedule for upcoming flights and book seats.

Customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. Do not go to the airport unless you hold a confirmed booking for these flights.

The latest flight updates are published on the Emirates website: Travel updates | Help | Emirates.

Customers are advised to check flight status, review the latest operational updates on emirates.com, and check their email for any notifications about changes or cancellations to their flights before travelling to the airport.

Booking options

Customers booked to travel between 28 February and 31 March have these options:

“Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination for travel on or before 30 April. If you booked your flight with a travel agent, you must contact them. If you booked with us directly, contact us.

“Request for refund. If you booked with us directly, you can request a refund for your ticket by completing the refund form.

“If you booked your flights with a travel agent, contact the agency directly.

“Customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking to receive updates.”

Qatar Airways: flight availability update 8 March

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has given temporary authorisation for a limited operating corridor. Flights became available on 8 March 2026 to Hamad International Airport from: London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Frankfurt (FRA) and Bangkok (BKK).*

These flights are only for passengers with Doha as their final destination.

For the latest airline updates, visit: Travel Alerts | Qatar Airways.

Etihad Latest travel update 6 March

Etihad Airways to resume limited flight schedule from 6 March

Etihad Airways will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from 6 March 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and several key destinations.

Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. Tickets are also available for sale on etihad.com.

Passengers and members of the public should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of these new flights. The most up-to-date information is available at etihad.com.

The following destinations are scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between 6 March and 19 March:

Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington and Zurich.

* All services remain subject to operational approvals and may be adjusted depending on regional airspace conditions. Not all destinations operate daily. Guests should consult the latest schedule at etihad.com for specific days of operation.

All other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended. Additional destinations will be added and communicated as conditions permit.

(Source: Airline advisories and civil aviation authorities)