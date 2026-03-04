Tourism Malaysia hosts Mega Fam trip

PUTRAJAYA, 5 March 2026: Tourism Malaysia marked the return of its Mega Fam Iftar 2026 programme held from 27 February to 3 March 2026 in support of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

The programme aimed to strengthen engagement with media practitioners and travel trade partners across ASEAN, while positioning Malaysia as a premier destination for cultural and gastronomic tourism.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia: Twenty-four ASEAN media representatives and travel trade partners visited Seri Negara as part of the 5D4N tour under Mega Fam Iftar 2026.

It involved hosting 24 media representatives and travel agents from seven ASEAN countries, namely Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Cambodia, to experience Malaysia’s vibrant iftar celebrations and Ramadan festivities.

Tourism Malaysia Director General Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim said: “Iftar@KL organised by Jabatan Kebudayaan dan Kesenian Negara (JKKN) and Festival Ramadan Putrajaya by Perbadanan Putrajaya have been listed in the Calendar of Events (CoE) for Visit Malaysia 2026. To ensure the success of both events, Tourism Malaysia organised a Mega Fam Iftar 2026 for ASEAN media and travel agents, offering an immersive first-hand experience while amplifying promotional coverage of Malaysia’s culture, gastronomy and iconic destinations. This initiative aligns with the objectives of the VM2026 campaign to position Malaysia as a world-class cultural and gastronomic tourism destination.”

The programme showcased the nation’s iftar traditions and Ramadan bazaars — experiences that embody the spirit of togetherness, strong family values and unity within Malaysia’s multicultural communities. These authentic cultural expressions present a compelling tourism proposition, reinforcing Malaysia’s standing as a leading gastronomy-driven destination in the region.

Participants embarked on a five-day, four-night immersive journey exploring iconic destinations and cultural highlights in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. The itinerary featured Iftar@KL and visits to Festival Ramadan Putrajaya, as well as curated experiences at Seri Negara, The Exchange TRX, Sultan Abdul Samad Building and KL Tower. Both Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya were strategically selected as host destinations, given their stature as key international gateways and administrative centres, offering participants a comprehensive perspective on Malaysia’s urban vibrancy and cultural identity.

In 2025, Malaysia welcomed 42.2 million visitors, representing a significant 11.2 per cent increase over 2024. While these figures are encouraging, substantial growth potential remains. Through continued collaboration and shared commitment with industry and media partners, Tourism Malaysia is confident of achieving even more sustainable growth in this key market.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)