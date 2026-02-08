TG serves 62 cities in its summer timetable

BANGKOK, 9 February 2026: Thai Airways International resumes flights to Amsterdam on 1 July and increases flights to three regional destinations — Fukuoka and Sapporo in Japan and Beijing, China — during its summer timetable, which runs from 29 March 2026 to 24 October 2026.

The airline announced the summer timetable changes last week, spotlighting the decision to fly a daily direct service from Bangkok to Amsterdam, effective 1 July, ending a 28-year absence on the BKK-AMS route. Previously, the airline served Amsterdam by extending its flights beyond Zurich, Switzerland. This time round, it will serve Amsterdam with a direct daily flight.

THAI A350-900 to fly daily to Amsterdam this July.

Reintroducing Amsterdam to the TG network is seen as a signal that the airline is healthy enough to resume flights to European Tier 1 cities that were suspended when it filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Industry speculation suggested the airline might resume direct flights to Auckland, New Zealand, either during the winter timetable effective this October, or possibly in 2027.

There are seasonal changes in frequencies during the summer timetable, 29 March to 24 October 2026, on routes to three Asian cities.

Fukuoka

THAI will schedule daily flights on the Bangkok – Fukuoka route between 29 March and 19 August 2026, and again between 3 September and 24 October 2026. However, it will reduce services to four flights weekly between 20 August and 2 September 2026

Sapporo

THAI will operate the Bangkok–Sapporo route with a daily service from 29 March to 19 August 2026, and again from 3 September to 24 October 2026. However, it will reduce services from daily to three weekly between 20 August and 2 September 2026

Beijing

THAI will increase flights on its Bangkok–Beijing route from a daily to twice-daily service effective 16 April 2026.

Siem Reap

One regional destination, Siem Reap in Cambodia, is absent from the airline’s 2026 summer timetable after being introduced on 1 October 2025 2025. Daily flights to Siem Reap airport (SAI) end on 28 March 2026. However, the round-trip TG588/TG589 flights — Bangkok (BKK) to Siem Reap (SAI) — could be reinstated as a seasonal service during the airline’s winter timetable from late October 2026 to the end of March 2027. TG has not provided any information on the future of this route.



Thai Airways International will operate flights to 62 destinations. Flight details are as follows:

Intercontinental routes (return flights):

1. Bangkok – Munich: daily flights

2. Bangkok – Frankfurt: twice daily flights

3. Bangkok – London: twice daily flights

4. Bangkok – Istanbul: daily flights

5. Bangkok – Stockholm: daily flights

6. Bangkok – Copenhagen: daily flights

7. Bangkok – Oslo: daily flights

8. Bangkok – Zurich: daily flights

9. Bangkok – Milan: daily flights

10. Bangkok – Amsterdam: daily flight (From 1 July 2026 onward)

11. Bangkok – Brussels: daily flights

12. Bangkok – Paris: daily flights

13. Bangkok – Perth: daily flights

14. Bangkok – Melbourne: twice daily flights

15. Bangkok – Sydney: twice daily flights

Regional routes (return flights):

1. Bangkok – Manila: twice daily flights

2. Bangkok – Fukuoka: daily flights

• Daily flight between 29 March – 19 August 2026, and 3 September – 24 October 2026

• Four flights per week between 20 August and 2 September 2026

3. Bangkok – Osaka: twice daily flights

4. Bangkok – Nagoya: daily flights

5. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): twice daily flights

6. Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): triple daily flights

7. Bangkok – Sapporo: daily flights

• Daily flight between 29 March and 19 August 2026, and 3 September – 24 October 2026

• Triple flights per week between 20 August and 2 September 2026

8. Bangkok – Hong Kong: four daily flights

9. Bangkok – Kaohsiung: daily flights

10. Bangkok – Taipei: triple daily flights

11. Bangkok – Seoul: triple daily flights

12. Bangkok – Kunming: daily flights

13. Bangkok – Guangzhou: daily flights

14. Bangkok – Chengdu: daily flights

15. Bangkok – Shanghai: twice daily flights

16. Bangkok – Beijing: daily flights. (Twice daily flights from 16 April 2026)

17. Bangkok – Vientiane: twice daily flights

18. Bangkok – Phnom Penh: twice daily flights

19. Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh: twice daily flights

20. Bangkok – Hanoi: twice daily flights

21. Bangkok – Singapore: five daily flights

22. Bangkok – Jakarta: twice daily flights

23. Bangkok – Denpasar: twice daily flights

24. Bangkok – Penang: daily flights

25. Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur: twice daily flights

26. Bangkok – Kolkata: daily flights

27. Bangkok – Chennai: daily flights

28. Bangkok – Hyderabad: daily flights

29. Bangkok – Bengaluru: daily flights

30. Bangkok – Delhi: 22 flights per week

31. Bangkok – Mumbai: twice daily flights

32. Bangkok – Ahmedabad: daily flights

33. Bangkok – Yangon: twice daily flights

34. Bangkok – Dhaka: twice daily flights

35. Bangkok – Kathmandu: twice daily flights

36. Bangkok – Colombo: daily flights

37. Bangkok – Lahore: six flights per week

38. Bangkok – Islamabad: four flights per week

39. Bangkok – Karachi: five flights per week

Domestic routes (return flights):

1. Bangkok – Chiang Mai: six daily flights

2. Bangkok – Chiang Rai: triple daily flights

3. Bangkok – Khon Kaen: four daily flights

4. Bangkok – Udon Thani: triple daily flights

5. Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani: twice daily flights

6. Bangkok – Krabi: twice daily flights

7. Bangkok – Phuket: eight daily flights

8. Bangkok – Hat Yai: triple daily flights

(Source: THAI).