Shanghai welcomes medical tourism

SHANGHAI, 17 February 2026: With the implementation of 144-hour visa-free transit across multiple cities in China, international visitors now enjoy significantly greater convenience, and it is driving interest in medical tourism in Shanghai.

Recently, an intriguing trend has emerged. Foreign nationals arriving in Shanghai for business or tourism are now incorporating “health management” or “convenient medical access” into their packed itineraries, blurring the lines between “leisure travel to China” and “medical travel in China”.

Photo credit: Parkway Shanghai Hospital.

Parkway MediCentre Xintiandi, located in the heart of downtown Shanghai, and Parkway Shanghai Hospital, situated near the Hongqiao transportation hub, are increasingly favoured by international patients for their high-quality, internationally aligned healthcare services, strategic locations, and seamless communication.

Having been rooted in Shanghai for over two decades, Parkway has witnessed and contributed to the “golden era” of the city’s — and the nation’s — opening-up. To date, Parkway has served nearly 500,000 patients in 77 countries and regions. It has been designated an official medical examination provider by several embassies, including those of the UK, Canada, and New Zealand.

As one of the first international high-quality healthcare providers to enter China, Parkway continues to optimise its service network in Shanghai. Through a three-tiered service system—integrating a comprehensive hospital, medical centres, and community clinics across Huangpu, Changning, Minhang, and Pudong—Parkway ensures citywide coverage and efficient linkage to the Yangtze River Delta healthcare ecosystem, continuously enhancing the accessibility and coordination of regional medical services.

As a comprehensive medical institution, Parkway Shanghai Hospital derives its core strength from a highly experienced medical team, complemented by its proximity to Hongqiao International Airport. The hospital offers multidisciplinary outpatient services staffed by full-time seasoned physicians. Also, it leverages an extensive network of high-quality medical resources, including collaborations with nearly 300 clinically experienced experts from Shanghai’s Class A Tertiary hospitals.

(Source: Parkway Shanghai Hospital)