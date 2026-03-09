Visit Maldives repatriates stranded visitors

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2026: Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC), in close coordination with national ministries and industry stakeholders, has successfully organised eight repatriation flights, including services to Germany and France, to ensure travellers could return home safely.

The repatriation flights are part of a response strategy to address the ongoing disruptions affecting the global aviation network.

Photo credit: Visit Maldives. The Maldives rescues stranded tourists following airspace closure in the Middle East.

Recognising the operational diﬃculties and anxiety caused by recent flight cancellations, Visit Maldives is prioritising traveller safety and destination resilience through a series of proactive measures designed to support both international guests and local industry partners.

Measures include providing direct, on-ground assistance and establishing a specialised Help Desk at Velana International Airport (VIA) in collaboration with the Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) and the Ministry of Tourism & Environment.

The help desk serves as a critical resource for visitors, offering guidance and assistance during this period of Uncertainty.

In addition to immediate relief eﬀorts, Visit Maldives is actively engaging with several airlines to explore the possibility of additional flights and enhanced connectivity options in the coming weeks.

To mitigate the impact on arrival numbers, the corporation is calling for a unified industry front to launch joint marketing campaigns.

These initiatives will specifically target markets such as India, China, Russia, and other Asian regions where travel disruptions have been comparatively less severe, ensuring that demand for the destination remains sustainable.

Looking at long-term recovery, Visit Maldives is developing a coordinated Crisis Response Strategy for the destination. The corporation intends to convene an industry-wide discussion shortly to share insights, align recovery tactics, and identify practical measures to support the sector.

By fostering communications and incorporating feedback from all stakeholders, Visit Maldives said it “remains committed to navigating these global challenges through the unity and resilience that have long defined the Maldivian tourism industry.”

(Source: Visit Maldives)