ITB China spotlights Georgia

SHANGHAI, 17 February 2026: Georgia has been appointed the Official Partner Destination of ITB China 2026, which will convene from 26 to 28 May 2026 in Shanghai.

At a signing ceremony and press conference held in Tbilisi last week, the announcement highlights Georgia’s continued commitment to the Chinese outbound travel market and the further strengthening of tourism cooperation between Georgia and China.

Photo credit: ITB China. Georgian National Tourism Administration head, Maia Omiadze.

ITB China will work closely with the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA) on destination promotion, industry exchange, and business matchmaking.

The official signing ceremony and press conference were jointly attended by the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA) and the ITB China organiser, Messe Berlin (China). The event brought together 35 local tourism organisations and companies, including hotel groups, destination management companies (DMCs), travel agencies, and OTA platforms.

Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, commented: “Becoming the Partner Destination of ITB China 2026 is a significant milestone for Georgia’s tourism development.

This partnership reflects Georgia’s strategic commitment to strengthening tourism cooperation with China, expanding business opportunities for our tourism industry, and further positioning Georgia as a diverse, high-quality, and welcoming destination for Chinese travellers.”

Since the introduction of the mutual visa-free travel policy between China and Georgia, awareness of Georgia among Chinese travellers has continued to rise, firmly placing the destination in the outbound travel consideration set. In parallel, discussions and destination-related content about Georgia on Chinese social media and travel platforms have gained momentum, further strengthening market recognition.

China’s outbound travel to Georgia has grown strongly in recent years. In 2024, Georgia welcomed 88,583 visitors from China, marking an 83.4% year-on-year increase. This momentum continued in 2025, with arrivals rising to 127,895, up 44,4% year-on-year, positioning China among Georgia’s fastest-growing international source markets.

About ITB China

ITB China 2026 will take place from 26 to 28 May in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre.