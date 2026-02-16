Aeroflot boosts Nha Trang flights

MOSCOW, 17 February 2026: Starting on 7 March, Aeroflot will increase flights from Moscow to Nha Trang, Vietnam, from seven to nine per week.

Two flights per day from Moscow (VKO) will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with return flights from Nha Trang on Thursdays and Sundays. On other days of the week, a single daily flight will serve the route.

Photo credit: VNAT. Nha Trang.

A 316-seat Airbus A350 aircraft in a three-class layout — Economy, Comfort, and Business — will serve the route. Flight time is 10 hours and 45 minutes.

Under the current schedule, Aeroflot operates flights to Nha Trang from Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, and Vladivostok. The airline opened direct flights to the popular Vietnamese resort for the first time in its history in March 2025.

The high season in Nha Trang lasts from February to August.

Sales are through Aeroflot’s website only, as most Western booking channels block the airline and flag searches with a warning: “destination restricted.”

In 2025, Aeroflot carried 29.5 million passengers (55.3 million if other Aeroflot Group airlines are included).

(Source: Aeroflot)