HKIA’s first premium dual-city terminal opens in Macao

HONG KONG, 9 February 2026: Macao’s first high-end dual-city terminal, jointly set up by Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Zhuhai Airport, opened last week to strengthen further the multi-modal connectivity in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The “MGM Hong Kong International Airport City Terminal” represents further integration of cross-boundary aviation services and intermodal transportation serving Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

"The new premium city terminal will help expand our high-end customer base and enhance connectivity to Macao."



Located in Cotai, the new city terminal operates daily from 0900 to 1830, providing self-service check-in, flight information, and various transport services connecting to HKIA and Zhuhai Airport.

From the city terminal, travellers can reach HKIA via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in about 90 minutes or Zhuhai Airport in 60 minutes, providing greater convenience and a more seamless experience for travellers from Macao and surrounding regions.

Airport Authority Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung said: “HKIA has been extending the intermodal service network for years, to cover major cities on the western part of the GBA and now further to the Macao market.

“Since the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the number of Macao travellers flying to and from HKIA has been on the rise. This new premium city terminal will help expand our high-end customer base and further enhance our connectivity with Macao. We will continue to develop our intermodal services, aiming to increase the number of city terminals to 50 by 2027 and attract more GBA travellers to use HKIA.”

Eligible travellers who transfer via intermodal services at HKIA can also apply for a refund of the Air Passenger Departure Tax.

