Fliggy and Qwen App partner with top travel brands

HONG KONG, 19 February 2026: Fliggy, a leading online travel platform and wholly owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group* and Qwen App, Alibaba’s latest consumer-facing AI application, have recently partnered with over 40 leading travel brands.

The collaboration offers exclusive subsidies and benefits for AI users who book and pay for travel services on the Qwen App, which can be stacked with the App’s Spring Festival vouchers for additional savings, marking a significant step in applying AI to consumer travel services.

The participating brands include major carriers such as Emirates, United Airlines, Lufthansa, and Air New Zealand, with hotel partners and theme park operators completing the roster. Together, these brands are among the first to integrate consumer-facing AI into their distribution strategies.

Partner brands are offering AI-specific benefits through the Qwen App, including exclusive discounts, vouchers, complimentary hotel breakfasts, and flexible checkout options. Through Fliggy’s AI Agent capabilities, they can now deliver a complete end-to-end experience – from initial consultation and itinerary planning to one-click booking – providing simpler, more intelligent travel services than traditional booking flows.

Qwen App’s recent integration with Fliggy enables users to book flights and hotels through conversational prompts. The system interprets natural language requests, accesses Fliggy’s real-time inventory, and generates itinerary recommendations with direct booking links. Users can complete purchases without switching platforms or navigating traditional search interfaces.

This addresses a fundamental challenge in travel: matching complex intent to dynamic inventory and pricing. For an industry characterised by multifaceted decision-making and extended purchase journeys, AI’s ability to move users through the booking journey – from identifying needs to autonomous execution – represents a meaningful shift in how services reach consumers.

Generative AI is reshaping how travellers discover and book trips, with AI-enabled platforms emerging as new channels for travel purchases. As agentic AI applications such as Qwen App move from understanding to action, platforms with robust AI infrastructure are well-positioned to deepen partnerships and help hotel and airline companies diversify their distribution strategies.

