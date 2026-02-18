A&K: Nile riverboat takes shape

MELBOURNE, 19 February 2026: A&K marked a milestone with the keel laying ceremony for its second newbuild luxury riverboat on the Nile.

The ceremony took place last week at The Arab Contractors shipyard in Egypt, formally commencing construction of the sister vessel to Nile Seray, an A&K Sanctuary.

Photo credit: A&K. Keel-laying ceremony marks the start of construction of the group’s second Nile riverboat.

The keel-laying ceremony, a centuries-old maritime tradition marking the joining of a vessel’s first structural components, signals the start of construction for the as-yet-unnamed riverboat, scheduled for launch in 2028. The vessel will mirror the design and spacious accommodations of Nile Seray, which features 32 suites for 64 guests.

Like its sister ship, the new vessel will offer suites with a minimum of 33 square metres, floor-to-ceiling windows, and waterside Juliet balconies as standard.

Two suites will boast full private balconies with outdoor spa pools overlooking the River Nile. The vessel will feature two restaurants, a spa with two treatment rooms, a well-equipped gymnasium, and a stunning top deck with canopied daybeds, a swimming pool, and an outdoor bar with wraparound views of the Nile Valley.

Expanding A&K’s Nile legacy

“Celebrating this keel laying represents another important step in our commitment to Egypt,” said AKTG CEO Cristina Levis. The construction of this second vessel reflects both the tremendous interest we’ve seen from travellers and our confidence in Egypt’s enduring appeal as a destination.”

Nile Seray is scheduled for delivery in late 2026, with its sister ship to follow in 2028.

Designed for authentic discovery

Expert Egyptologists will accompany every excursion aboard the new vessel, bringing thousands of years of history to life through expert storytelling.

As is the case with Nile Seray, every booking on the second vessel will include access to Egypt’s most coveted archaeological sites as standard: the magnificent tombs of Nefertari, Seti I, Ramses VI, and King Tutankhamun on the West Bank of the Nile.

The new riverboat will sail four-night voyages between Aswan and Luxor, visiting the magnificent temples of Luxor and Aswan, along with authentic cultural experiences such as felucca sailing, Egyptian cooking classes, and traditional entertainment.

(Source: A&K)