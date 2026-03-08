SOTC honoured at SATTE Awards

MUMBAI, 9 March 2026: SOTC Travel, a leading omnichannel Travel and Tourism Company, has won the “Outbound Tour Operator of the Year” award at the SATTE Awards 2026.

The accolade reinforces the company’s position as a trusted leader in the outbound leisure travel segment.

Photo credit: SOTC.

The award underscores the company’s continued focus on delivering curated, seamless and high-quality international travel experiences for Indian travellers.

SOTC Travel brings together an extensive physical branch network, contact centres and agile digital platforms to deliver seamless, end-to-end travel experiences.

With a rich legacy of over 75 years, SOTC presents an expansive international portfolio spanning iconic destinations across Europe, Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Africa, the Middle East, and the US, along with emerging destinations gaining popularity among Indian travellers.

Speaking on the win, SOTC Travel President & Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar said: “We are honoured to receive the ‘Outbound Tour Operator of the Year’ award at the SATTE Awards 2026.

“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering focus on quality, innovation and our deep commitment to building customer satisfaction in the outbound leisure space. At SOTC, customer obsession is at the core of everything we do — shaping our itineraries, strengthening our service standards and driving continuous innovation to deliver seamless, memorable holiday experiences. We dedicate this achievement to our team, partners and valued customers for their continued trust, and to our passionate teams whose dedication inspires us to raise the bar consistently.”

(Source: SOTC)