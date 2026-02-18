Etihad reports January 2026 traffic statistics

ABU DHABI, 19 February 2026: Etihad Airways released its traffic statistics for January 2026 earlier this week, which continues the strong momentum that defined a record-breaking 2025.

The airline served 2.2 million passengers in January, a 29% increase compared with January 2025, when 1.7 million guests flew with Etihad.

Photo credit: Etihad.

Passenger load factor reached 89.9% for the month, up from 89.1% a year earlier, reflecting sustained demand across the network and continued efficiency in capacity management.

Etihad’s operating fleet stood at 127 aircraft at the start of 2026, serving a network of 110 destinations worldwide.

Etihad Airways, Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said: “January has been a strong start to 2026, maintaining load factors above 89% while growing capacity at this pace is something we are proud of. It reflects the strength of our network and Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as both a destination and a gateway for travellers across the region and beyond.”

In January, the airline announced new services to Luxembourg and Calgary – two cities that, for the first time, have a direct connection to Abu Dhabi.

Rounded figures

[1] Including short-term aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (“ACMI”) leases. The operating fleet includes freighters.

[2] Including seasonal and cargo routes, as well as destinations scheduled to begin operation within the next 12 months. Excluding charter destinations. Of these, 93 were operated in January.

(Source: Etihad)