Cunard Queens rendezvous in Long Beach

VALENCIA, California, 6 February 2026: Luxury cruise line Cunard marked a historic maritime moment this week as the world’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, anchored off the coast of Long Beach to reunite with her legendary namesake, the historic Queen Mary, for the first time in 20 years.

Renowned for her transatlantic crossings between New York and Southampton, Queen Mary 2 has redefined ocean travel as the world’s only true ocean liner and remains a symbol of Cunard’s legacy as its flagship.

Photo credit: Cunard. Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2 reunites with her legendary namesake, Queen Mary, for the first time in 20 Years.

Queen Mary 2 debuted more than 35 years after her namesake, the Queen Mary, which was retired in 1967 and berthed permanently in Long Beach. Currently celebrating her 90th anniversary, the Queen Mary remains one of the most recognisable ships in the world, an Art Deco icon since her 1936 debut. Today, she is a dynamic restaurant and cultural destination in Long Beach with acclaimed dining, immersive tours and exhibits, signature festivals, and overnight accommodations.

Adding to the historical significance of the moment, Queen Mary 2’s starboard funnel still houses a fully refurbished whistle originally from the first Queen Mary, cementing an everlasting connection between generations of Cunard Queens.

“This iconic rendezvous pays a powerful tribute to Cunard’s enduring legacy and the spirit of ocean travel,” said Cunard President Katie McAlister. “Queen Mary 2’s reunion with the original Queen Mary for the first time in 20 years reflects our past, present and future, reminding us of Cunard’s distinct connection to maritime history and the generations brought together through timeless elegance, innovation and one-of-a-kind journeys around the world.”

“Welcoming Queen Mary 2 to Long Beach during our 90th anniversary year is an extraordinary honour, and watching the rendezvous this morning was a once-in-a-generation sight,” said the Queen Mary Managing Director Steve Caloca. “This historic moment reflects the enduring bond between Queen Mary’s past and present and continued role as a living symbol of ocean travel, innovation, and preservation.”

The Queens’ Long Beach reunion followed Queen Mary 2’s first-ever transit of the Panama Canal, another historic milestone in the ship’s storied career. After the rendezvous, Queen Mary 2 made her official return to the Port of Los Angeles after 17 years, where she is docked overnight as part of her 2026 World Voyage.

Her first in two years, Queen Mary 2’s 108-night World Voyage is guiding travellers to more than 30 ports of call across the Americas, Australia, Asia, Africa and Europe.

The itinerary includes overnight stays in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Cape Town.

About Cunard

Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round-the-world voyages, the company sailed to destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East, and Australia. There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and the new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Owned by Carnival Corporation & PLC since 1998, Cunard’s fleet homeports in Southampton, UK.

(Source: Cunard)