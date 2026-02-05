Bookings open at Samanea Wellness Resort

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, 6 February 2026: Samanea Group has officially opened Samanea Wellness Resort, set across 40 hectares of pristine natural landscape in the Cardamom Mountains of Pursat Province in Cambodia.

Photo credit: Samanea Group.

The resort marks the group’s latest destination-led wellness offering, building on the success of Samanea Beach Resort & Spa in Kep, which launched in 2018 and has since established itself as one of Cambodia’s premier coastal retreats.

Now open for bookings, Samanea Wellness Resort is well-positioned to capitalise on Cambodia’s tourism rebound. In r cent years, the country has welcomed approximately 6.7 million international visitors. Against this backdrop, Pursat Province, known for its rich agricultural heritage and untouched natural beauty, is emerging as an ideal destination for travellers seeking eco-tourism and nature-based escapes. The Cardamom Mountains offer a compelling setting for a wellness-focused retreat.

The new resort features 32 private villas, each designed with wellness and sustainability in mind. Other facilities within the resort include a fitness house, ozone pool, wellness sanctuary, signature restaurant, lounge, and an organic river farm that supports the resort’s farm-to-table philosophy.

(Source: Samanea Wellness Resort)