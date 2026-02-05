KAYAK navigates top executive changes

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2026: Booking Holdings, parent company of consumer-facing brands including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK and OpenTable, has named Peer Bueller Chief Executive Officer of KAYAK.

Peer Bueller joined KAYAK in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2021. Since joining KAYAK, his focus has been on the company’s expansion, business growth, the brand’s corporate travel platform, and driving commercial innovation.

After 22 years as Co-Founder and CEO of KAYAK, Steve Hafner will become Executive Chair of KAYAK and will take on a new leadership role at Booking Holdings focused on advancing AI innovation to support the company’s long-term ambitions.

“It has been an honour to lead KAYAK for the past 22 years. We have the innovation velocity, ambition and a highly engaged team – it’s the perfect time to hand the reins to Peer. He’s been indispensable to our success,” said Hafner.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across its platforms, KAYAK helps people find flights, accommodations, rental cars, and vacation packages and supports business travellers with corporate travel solutions.

(Source: KAYAK)